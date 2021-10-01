Man found dead following house fire in Coshocton County

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio — A man was found dead after a house fire that happened early Sunday morning in Coshocton County.



The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office says a call was received around 4:20 a.m. about a house fire on County Road 18.



When emergency workers responded, the house was completely on fire.



Authorities say a man lived at the house by himself.



Once the fire was out, the man was found dead inside. His name has not yet been released.



The state fire marshal is investigating the case.