Man fatally shot while driving in west Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A man was shot and killed while driving in west Franklin County early Monday morning.

Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the shooting around 4 a.m. at South Grenner Avenue near Frost Avenue in the Lincoln Village area.

A passenger in the victim's car told deputies he got out and ran to his own apartment nearby in search of help.

The sheriff’s office has not released any information on a possible suspect and the victim has not yet been identified.

This is a developing story and will be updated.