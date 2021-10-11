x
Man fatally shot while driving in west Franklin County

Credit: BestStockFoto/shutterstock.com

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A man was shot and killed while driving in west Franklin County early Monday morning. 

Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the shooting around 4 a.m. at South Grenner Avenue near Frost Avenue in the Lincoln Village area. 

A passenger in the victim's car told deputies he got out and ran to his own apartment nearby in search of help. 

The sheriff’s office has not released any information on a possible suspect and the victim has not yet been identified. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

