COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was shot and killed in the Driving Park area of Columbus Wednesday night, police said.

Officers were called to the area of East Livingston Avenue and South Nelson Road just after 9 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Police found 33-year-old Nerico James suffering from an apparent gunshot wound outside and pronounced dead at the scene.