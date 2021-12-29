Sources: Man fatally shoots 16-year-old daughter after mistaking her for home intruder

The shooting call came in around 4:28 a.m. to the 5400 block of Piper Bend Drive, according to police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 16-year-old girl was fatally shot Wednesday morning when a man reportedly mistook her for an intruder as she tried to enter her southeast Columbus home, sources tell 10TV.

Columbus police responded to a report of the shooting shortly before 4:30 a.m. at a home in the 5400 block of Piper Bend Drive near Canal Winchester. Janae Hairston was taken to Mount Carmel East, where police say she was pronounced dead at 5:42 a.m.

Sources familiar with the incident tell 10TV the family was home when the security alarm went off. The man went to investigate and ultimately shot Hairston, who he reportedly thought was a burglar.

Hairston's mother called to report the shooting, saying her husband shot her daughter. Police did not confirm the relationship of the man and Hairston.

The incident remains under investigation. Hairston's death marks the 202nd homicide in Columbus this calendar year.