Police: Man exposes himself to Hilliard student walking to school

HILLIARD, Ohio — The Hilliard Division of Police is searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a student who was walking to school Thursday morning.

The incident happened about 8:45 a.m. around Circle Drive near Avery Elementary School.

A 10-year-old girl told police she was walking to school when a man exited his vehicle and exposed himself to her before driving away. The girl ran to a nearby adult who immediately contacted police. No injuries were reported.

The man is described as a male between the age of 40 to 50. He was seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

Police described the vehicle as a white extended cab pick-up truck with clear beacon lights on top and black lettering on the tailgate.

Hilliard police are working closely with the Hilliard City School District in the investigation. There will be an increased police presence at Avery Elementary during dismissal out of an abundance of caution.