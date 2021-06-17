Man ejected from vehicle, sustains serious injuries in Richland County crash

According to OSHP, drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash, but it remains under investigation.

RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A man was seriously injured in a crash that involved two vehicles in Richland County Wednesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers with the Mansfield Post of OSHP said the crash happened just before 4:20 p.m. on Thrush Road south of Beam Road.

An 18-year-old of Crestline was driving an ATV eastbound when he entered the roadway from a yard. Another man, 42, of Crestline was driving a Chevrolet Express van south on Thrush Road when he hit the ATV.

The driver of the ATV was ejected from the vehicle on impact. He was taken to Ohio Health Mansfield where he was treated with serious injuries. The driver of the van was treated at the scene for minor injuries.