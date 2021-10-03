Man driving stolen vehicle critically injured after crashing into another driver in southeast Franklin County

The report of the stolen vehicle came in Sunday at 8:44 a.m.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A man accused of stealing a Mercedes is in critical condition after crashing into another driver Sunday morning when spotted by police in southeast Franklin County.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on Noe Bixby Road, just north of Chatterton Road, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson with the sheriff's office said the report of the stolen vehicle came in at 8:44 a.m. Three minutes later, a Madison Township police officer spotted the vehicle.

An officer turned on police lights and tried to stop the car, according to FCSO.

Less than one minute later, the suspect crashed into another vehicle.

The man was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

A woman who was in the other vehicle was also taken to Grant Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.

It's not known at this time if she was the only person inside the vehicle.