Man dies following shooting at east Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has died after he was shot at his home in east Columbus Monday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened in the 500 block of South Napoleon Avenue just before 4 p.m.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center where he later died just before 5:20 p.m., according to police. The man has been identified by police as 29-year-old Tyler Ross.

According to police, Ross was inside his home when an unidentified man arrived. Police said an argument took place, shots were fired and the suspect left Ross' home on foot.

Police have not released a physical description of the suspect.

This is the 112th homicide in Columbus of 2021.