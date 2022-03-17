x
Police: Man killed after vehicle flips in northeast Columbus crash

The intersection at Morse and Stygler Roads is currently closed.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after he was ejected from his vehicle in a northeast Columbus crash Thursday afternoon. 

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Morse and North Stygler Roads around 2:15 p.m.

Dispatchers told 10TV that the man’s vehicle flipped, but did not say what led up to it. He was transported to Mount Carmel East hospital and was pronounced dead at 2:41 p.m.

No other injuries were reported. 

The intersection at Morse and North Stygler Roads is currently closed.   

