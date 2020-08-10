x
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Perry County

It happened around 2:15 a.m. on State Route 93 at milepost 7.
PERRY COUNTY, Ohio — The Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Thursday morning.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. on State Route 93 at milepost 7, according to OSHP. 

Tracy Wintermute II, 55, of New Straitsville was driving southbound on SR-93 when he lost control of the vehicle. He drove left of the median and off the left side of the road causing his vehicle to strike a guardrail, then overturned multiple times before stopping.

Troopers said Wintermute was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.He died as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash.

Impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.