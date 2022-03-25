x
Man dies in crash after failing to make turn in Pike County

The driver, 49-year-old John Lightle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A man was killed when his vehicle drove off the road and crashed in Pike County early Friday morning.

The crash took place around 1:35 a.m. on County Road 37, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. 

Officials said 49-year-old John Lightle was driving a 2009 Toyota Tacoma westbound on CR-37 when he failed to make a curve near State Route 772 and drove off the right side of the road. The Toyota hit a culvert and then a driveway pole and a tree, OSHP said in a release. 

Lightle was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

