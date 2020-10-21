Man dies in Marion County crash

Troopers say 74-year-old Marti Strzelecki died in a crash Wednesday morning.

MARION COUNTY, Ohio - A man is dead after he drove left of center and crashed his SUV into the side of a semi-tractor trailer in Marion County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said Marti Strzelecki, 74, of Marion, was driving east on State Route 309 in Claridon Township when he crashed into the westbound semi just before 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Strzelecki was taken to Marion General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The truck driver was not hurt.