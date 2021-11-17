Man dies in 2-vehicle Fayette County car crash

The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. in the 4000 block of White Oak Road, just outside Bloomingburg in Paint Township.

FAYETTE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — One man died in a Fayette County car crash Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. in the 4000 block of White Oak Road, just outside Bloomingburg in Paint Township, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

A Ford pickup truck was traveling south on White Oak Rd. when the driver pulled off the west side of the road to check his cell phone.

That is when a Dodge Ram, driven by Paul Grafstrom, 76, of Bloomberg, was also heading south on White Oak Rd. His vehicle collided with the back of the Ford, According to Sheriff Vernon Stanforth.

The Ford was forced off the side of the road and into a ditch. Grafstrom's vehicle then flipped over and into the middle of the roadway.

Grafstrom was extricated from the vehicle by members of the Bloomingburg Paint-Marion Twp Fire Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the Ford pick-up had only minor injuries after the crash. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.