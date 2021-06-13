Man dies following shooting in southwest Columbus

This is the 89th homicide of 2021 in Columbus.

Columbus police say a man is dead after a shooting that happened Saturday night in southwest Columbus.

Officers went to the 600 block of Wedgewood Drive on a report of gunshots around 10:45 p.m.

After searching the area, police found the victim shot and unresponsive just east of Wedgewood Drive in the 600 block of Kingsford Road.

He was taken to Grant Medical Center where he died at 11:19 p.m.

The name of the victim has not been released, though police say he is between 20 and 25 years old.

