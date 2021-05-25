x
Man dies following Ross County shooting

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A man is dead after he was found shot in Ross County Tuesday morning, according to the Ross County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were dispatched around 5:30 a.m. to Witter Drive in Chillicothe, Ohio.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a Black man laying in the driveway. He was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The man's body is in the care and custody of the Ross County Coroner's Office for identification and autopsy.

No other information was immediately available.