Man dies following shooting near Colonial Village Apartments in east Columbus

Police were called to the 1200 block of Brookway Road around 5 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 24-year-old man has died following a shooting in east Columbus on Sunday.

Columbus police were called to the 1200 block of Brookway Road shortly after 5 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Guann Gregory, 24, was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, where police said he later died.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4730 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.