x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man dies following shooting near Colonial Village Apartments in east Columbus

Police were called to the 1200 block of Brookway Road around 5 p.m. on a report of a shooting.
Credit: WBNS 10Tv

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 24-year-old man has died following a shooting in east Columbus on Sunday. 

Columbus police were called to the 1200 block of Brookway Road shortly after 5 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Guann Gregory, 24, was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, where police said he later died. 

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4730 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477. 

Gregory's death marks the 147th homicide in Columbus this calendar year. 

CrimeTracker 10: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles