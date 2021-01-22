Man dies following two-vehicle crash in Marion County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 9:50 p.m. in Marion County.

MARION COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash that happened Thursday night in Marion County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 9:50 p.m. in the area of North Main and Fairground Streets.

Authorities say a 2007 Honda Odyssey was going north along North Main Street and a 2003 Ford Escape was going west on Fairground Street.

According to OSHP, the Honda didn't stop for a red traffic signal and crashed into the Ford before coming to a final stop. The Ford overturned and came to rest on its right side.

The driver of the Ford Escape, who has been identified as 54-year-old Michael Abrams of Marion, was pronounced dead at the scene.

OSHP says Abrams was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver and passenger who were inside the Honda were not hurt.