Police: 20-year-old man dies after being shot by officer serving warrant in Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus police officer shot and killed a 20-year-old man inside a Hilltop apartment early Tuesday morning while attempting to serve a warrant.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Sullivant Avenue just before 2:30 a.m.

Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said officers knocked on the apartment door for 8-10 minutes before anyone answered. Two men inside were taken into custody and the officers then called in a K9 unit to assist in a search of the apartment.

Bryant said the K9 led officers to a bedroom in the back of the apartment.

Body camera footage released by police shows the officer who was handling the K9 open the bedroom door and then fire one shot, striking a man on the bed.

Police identified the man shot as 20-year-old Donovan Lewis. He was wanted on a felony warrant for domestic violence and assault and improperly handling a firearm, Bryant said.

Lewis was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at 3:19 a.m.

Police identified the officer who shot Lewis as Ricky Anderson, a 30-year veteran of the department.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation.