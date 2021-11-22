x
23-year-old man dies after west Columbus shooting

Columbus police said the shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. on Fremont Street near Wilson Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 23-year-old man has died after being shot in west Columbus Monday afternoon.

Columbus police said the shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. in the 3500 block of Fremont Street near Wilson Road.

Eric Washington Jr. was taken to Doctor's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:55 p.m.

According to police, Washington was involved in an argument with a woman when at least one shot was fired, which struck Washington. 

Police are searching for the woman and are asking anyone with information to call 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477. 

