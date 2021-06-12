Man dies after stabbing at east Columbus gentleman's club

There's currently no information about a suspect.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has died after he was stabbed at a gentleman's club Saturday morning in east Columbus, according to police.

Officers were called to Columbus Confidential, located at 1962 Lake Club Drive, after receiving a call about the stabbing before 2:30 a.m.

When police arrived on the scene, they found 34-year-old Clyde Woods Jr. who appeared to be stabbed and was unresponsive

He was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:15 a.m.

Police do not have information about a suspect or what led to the stabbing.

This is the 88th homicide of 2021 in Columbus.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).