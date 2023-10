According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 29-year-old Zane Hilton, of Chillicothe, was driving a 2000 Dodge Ram southbound on U.S. Route 23 around 12:35 p.m.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Ross County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 29-year-old Zane Hilton, of Chillicothe, was driving a 2000 Dodge Ram southbound on U.S. Route 23 around 12:35 p.m.

Hilton crossed the emergency lane and drove off of the left side of the road, hitting a culvert, a guardrail and an embankment.

He died of his injuries at the scene as a result of the crash.