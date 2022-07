Columbus police said the shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of Lockbourne Road and Thurman Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has died following a shooting in southeast Columbus Monday evening.

The man was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at 8:01 p.m.

Lockbourne Road is closed between Deshler and Thurman avenues.