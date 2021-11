Police were called to the 3000 block of Rabbit Hill Lane around 6:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has died following a shooting in the southeast Columbus area Sunday evening.

According to Columbus police, the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Rabbit Hill Lane around 6:30 p.m.

The man was taken to Mount Carmel East in "extremely critical" condition, police said. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.