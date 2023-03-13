Man dies after shooting in Hilltop neighborhood

The Columbus Division of Police said officers were called to the 300 block of South Warren Avenue on Friday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man who was shot in the Hilltop neighborhood last week has died.

The Columbus Division of Police said officers were called to the 300 block of South Warren Avenue, south of Fremont Avenue, on Friday around 6:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Arriving officers found 30-year-old Ronald Smith suffering from gunshot wounds. Smith was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at 1:43 p.m. on Monday, according to police.

No arrests have been made and the shooting is under investigation.