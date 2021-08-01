Man dies after motorcycle crash in southwest Franklin County

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A man has died after a motorcycle crash Sunday morning in southwest Franklin County.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office reports the crash happened around 1:20 a.m. on Galloway Road just south of Glenwood Boulevard.

According to officials, 45-year-old Paul Alford was riding a 2012 black Harley Davidson motorcycle north on Galloway Road when he went down a closed road and crashed into a parked construction vehicle.

Alford was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:25 a.m.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.