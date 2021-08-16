Man dies after losing control of motorcycle on SR-31 in Union County

The man was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

RAYMOND, Ohio — A 39-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash on State Route 31 in Union County early Saturday morning.

David P. Winkle Jr. was driving a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle northbound when the Union County Sheriff’s Office says he lost control of the vehicle near the 26000 block of SR-31 shortly before 4:40 a.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, Winkle drove off the right side of the road and struck a mail box before then hitting a guardrail. Winkle was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. His motorcycle went on to hit a guardrail on the west side of the road before coming to rest in the northbound lane.

According to a release, investigators believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. Winkle was wearing a helmet at the time of his death, the sheriff’s office said.