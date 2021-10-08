Man dies following shooting in Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has died following a shooting in Linden early Friday morning.
The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. in the 2100 block of Cleveland Avenue, according to Columbus police.
Officers on the scene were told the victim was in his vehicle when he was approached by another man with a gun who appeared to be trying to rob him.
A scuffle happened and the suspect fired at the victim wounding him, police said.
The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center, where police said he later died.
Police are still looking for the suspect.