Man dies following shooting in Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has died following a shooting in Linden early Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. in the 2100 block of Cleveland Avenue, according to Columbus police.

Officers on the scene were told the victim was in his vehicle when he was approached by another man with a gun who appeared to be trying to rob him.

A scuffle happened and the suspect fired at the victim wounding him, police said.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center, where police said he later died.