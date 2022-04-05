Man dies after being hit by car in Dublin

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 50-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car in Dublin Wednesday morning.
The man was struck on Avery Road between Rings Road and Woerner Temple Drive, according to the Washington Township Fire Department.
Authorities received a call of the crash shortly before 7:30 a.m. and responded to the scene.
The victim was taken to Riverside Medical Center with critical injuries. In a later update, a spokesperson confirmed the man has since died.
The circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown at this time.
The Dublin Police Department is handling the investigation.