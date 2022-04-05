Man dies after being hit by car in Dublin

The man was struck on Avery Road between Rings Road and Woerner Temple Drive, according to the Washington Township Fire Department.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 50-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car in Dublin Wednesday morning.

Authorities received a call of the crash shortly before 7:30 a.m. and responded to the scene.

The victim was taken to Riverside Medical Center with critical injuries. In a later update, a spokesperson confirmed the man has since died.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown at this time.