The man's name has not been released.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has died after he was trapped in a machine Tuesday afternoon at a Columbus business.

The Columbus Division of Fire responded to a business in the 1800 block of Walcutt Road just north of Renner Road and Trabue Road around 2:30 p.m.

The man was pulled from the machine and taken to Doctors West Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.