Man dies after getting hit by two vehicles in Franklin Township

A man is dead after he was hit by two unidentified vehicles Saturday night in Franklin Township.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says around 10:50 p.m., a person was crossing West Broad Street just east of I-270 West.
While crossing the road, the victim was hit by two unidentified vehicles. The sheriff's office says one of the vehicles was dark in color.
A person who was passing by stopped and called 911.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene just before 11 p.m.
Authorities have not released the victim's name.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office Crash Investigation Unit at (614) 525-6113.