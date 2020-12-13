Man dies after getting hit by two vehicles in Franklin Township

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man is dead after he was hit by two unidentified vehicles Saturday night in Franklin Township.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says around 10:50 p.m., a person was crossing West Broad Street just east of I-270 West.

While crossing the road, the victim was hit by two unidentified vehicles. The sheriff's office says one of the vehicles was dark in color.

A person who was passing by stopped and called 911.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene just before 11 p.m.

Authorities have not released the victim's name.