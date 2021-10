The incident happened before 11:45 a.m. on the 600 block of E. 3rd Avenue near Cleveland Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after reportedly falling off scaffolding in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood Thursday, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The incident happened before 11:45 a.m. on the 600 block of E. 3rd Avenue near Cleveland Avenue.

According to police, the man fell from the top of the building.

He was taken to Grant Medical Center where he later died.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.