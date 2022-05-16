Man dies after dump truck backs over car on Madison Township hill

Troopers said the Honda overturned in a ditch and the dump truck came to rest on top of it.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 45-year-old man was killed while driving Sunday evening when a dump truck reportedly rolled backward on top of his car while trying to maneuver its way up a hill.

The incident took place shortly after 9:10 a.m. on Clearport Road in Madison Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

William Andrews was driving southbound behind a 1990 International dump truck when the dump truck was unable to continue up the hill. According to OSHP, the truck backed into Andrews’ Honda UTV, pushing it off the left side of the road. Troopers said the Honda overturned in a ditch and the dump truck came to rest on top of it.

Andrews was pronounced dead when emergency responders arrived, OSHP said. The driver of the dump truck was not injured.