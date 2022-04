Police said the man was driving east on Scioto Darby Creek Road, west of Woodson Road, when he crashed just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man died after crashing a van into a utility pole in west Columbus Wednesday night, according to a crash report from police.

Columbus police said the man was driving east on Scioto Darby Creek Road, west of Woodson Road when he crashed just before 11 p.m.

Police said he failed to maintain control of the van, drove off the left side of the road and hit the pole.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.