Man dies after being pinned under lawnmower in Pataskala

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man died after he was pinned by his lawnmower in a creek bed Saturday evening, according to Pataskala police.

Police officers, firefighters and medics were called to a home on Highland Hollow Drive around 7 p.m. for a report of an overturned lawnmower in a ravine.

When first responders arrived, they found the man underneath the lawnmower on his property. He died at the scene.

Pataskala police said the man was mowing his lawn when he slid down the ravine.

Police said preliminary information shows this appears to be an accident.