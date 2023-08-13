Police: 1 dead after being pinned between 2 vehicles in northeast Columbus

The collision happened at 8:22 p.m. in front of a building on Sigsbee Avenue where an individual, who police said was a male, was sitting on a stool between a Chevrolet Tahoe and Chevrolet Silverado.



Police say the driver of the Tahoe reversed the vehicle not realizing the person was sitting behind it, striking him and pinning him between the Tahoe and Silverado.



The person was pronounced dead on scene.



An investigation is ongoing.



