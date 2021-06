According to police, the man was hit Tuesday around 2 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has died after he was hit by a semi tractor-trailer Tuesday afternoon in south Columbus.

Police say he was hit in the 2300 block of Rickenbacker Parkway just after 2 p.m.

The driver of the semi-truck remained at the scene.

Authorities have not released the man's name.

The Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the incident.