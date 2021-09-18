Man dies after being found shot on north Columbus road

Police are still trying to figure out what led to the shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a man has died after he was found shot on a road Saturday morning in north Columbus.

According to a release, police were called to a shooting in the 1700 block of Morse Road at 12:17 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say some people passing by found the victim lying in the road and stopped and tried to render aid.

The man was taken to Riverside Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 1:52 a.m.

Police are still trying to figure out what led to the shooting.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

This is the 154th homicide in Columbus in 2021.