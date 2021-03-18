Man dies after being ejected from vehicle in Licking County crash; 4 others injured

The crash happened at 2:50 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of National Road Southwest and Summit Road Southwest.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol said one person has died after a four-vehicle crash that happened last week in Licking County.

The crash happened on March 18 just before 3 p.m. near the intersection of National Road Southwest and Summit Road Southwest.

According to OSHP, a Toyota Camry was traveling westbound on National Road when the driver went left of center and struck a Hyundai Accent head-on.

The Camry continued westbound striking a Jeep Wrangler and debris from the vehicle was hit by a Jeep Compass.

A passenger in the Camry, identified as 25-year-old Eduardo Reyes was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital with life-threatening injuries where he passed away on March 24.

The 18-year-old driver of the Camry was partially ejected from the vehicle and taken to Mount Carmel East with severe injuries.

OSHP said Reyes and the driver were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.