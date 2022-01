35-year-old Adam Preston died early Monday morning after a four-wheeler crash in Jackson County.

The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. near 3097 Sour Run Road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A 2017 Can-Am Outlander was traveling southeast on Sour Run Rd. when it hit a tree that had fallen across the roadway. The driver, 35-year-old Adam Preston, died at the scene.