Man dead, wife hospitalized; low levels of carbon monoxide found inside Genoa Township home

Police officers and medics were called to a home on Bretton Place on Tuesday.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — Low levels of carbon monoxide were found in a Genoa Township home Tuesday after a man was found dead and his wife was found seriously ill, according to police.

Police said officers and medics were called to the 5900 block of Bretton Place around 4 p.m.

They found 78-year-old Edward Yu dead inside.

His wife, who was also inside the home, was taken to Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital.

Police said they believe an SUV, which has a push-button start, was "accidentally left running in the garage with the door closed."

The Genoa Township Fire Department said no working carbon monoxide detectors were found in the house.

The cause of Yu's death is still under investigation.