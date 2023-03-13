Man dead in southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 25-year-old man is dead following a shooting in the southeast Columbus area Monday morning.
The Columbus Division of Police say they received a call around 2:45 a.m. on a report of a shooting in the 2200 block of Winslow Drive off of Alum Creek Drive.
Police on scene say a man was shot outside of the Columbus Park Apartments and was pronounced dead at 2:52 a.m.
The name of the victim is being withheld until next of kin notification is made. There is currently no information on a suspect.
Anyone with information regarding this incident, is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).