x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man dead in southeast Columbus shooting

Police were called to the 2200 block of Winslow Drive early Monday morning.

More Videos

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 25-year-old man is dead following a shooting in the southeast Columbus area Monday morning.

The Columbus Division of Police say they received a call around 2:45 a.m. on a report of a shooting in the 2200 block of Winslow Drive off of Alum Creek Drive.

Police on scene say a man was shot outside of the Columbus Park Apartments and was pronounced dead at 2:52 a.m.

The name of the victim is being withheld until next of kin notification is made. There is currently no information on a suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

CrimeTracker 10: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out