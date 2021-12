Police said the shooting happened just after 5 p.m. in the 400 block of East Markison Avenue off of Parsons Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has died after being shot in south Columbus on Tuesday.

Police said the shooting happened just after 5 p.m. in the 400 block of East Markison Avenue off of Parsons Avenue.

The man was taken to Grant Medical Center and pronounced dead at 5:31 p.m.