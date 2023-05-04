Police: Man dead, motorbike stolen at scene of crash in south Columbus

The crash happened at the intersection of South 6th Street and Dering Avenue just after 4 p.m. on April 28.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 32-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in south Columbus last week, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The crash happened at the intersection of South 6th Street and Dering Avenue just after 4 p.m. on April 28.

Police say a man driving a mini motorbike was headed southbound on South 6th Street and failed to stop at a stop sign, causing him to collide with a Kia Optima that was traveling westbound on Dering Avenue. The man was ejected from the bike.

He was taken to Grant Medical Center where he later died, according to police.

Following the collision, the driver of the Kia turned around and provided aid to the man before medics arrived. During that time, the driver of the Kia told police that three teenagers arrived at the scene, picked up the bike and left.

Officers at the scene attempted to locate the bike, but it was never recovered.