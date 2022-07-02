Police: Man found shot dead in southeast Columbus alley

The shooting happened in the 900 block of Lilley Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was killed in a shooting in southeast Columbus early Saturday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Lilley Avenue just before 3 a.m. Police said they found a man in the alley suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Columbus police said the victim's identity is unknown. No suspects have been taken into custody.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio CrimeStoppers at 614-461-8477.