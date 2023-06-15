Man killed when vehicle struck turning semi in Morrow County

The driver and passenger in the semi were uninjured.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after his vehicle struck a turning semi-truck in Morrow County Wednesday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver of an International semi-tractor trailer was turning westbound onto state Route 229 around 11:50 a.m. when he failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by an oncoming vehicle heading westbound on route 229.

The vehicle that struck the semi was a Ford Focus driven by 44-year-old Nathan Perrill. Medics pronounced Perrill dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the semi were uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

