Man killed when vehicle struck turning semi in Morrow County

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after his vehicle struck a turning semi-truck in Morrow County Wednesday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The driver of an International semi-tractor trailer was turning westbound onto state Route 229 around 11:50 a.m. when he failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by an oncoming vehicle heading westbound on route 229.
The vehicle that struck the semi was a Ford Focus driven by 44-year-old Nathan Perrill. Medics pronounced Perrill dead at the scene.
The driver and passenger in the semi were uninjured.
The crash remains under investigation.
📺 10TV+ is available for free on Roku & Amazon Fire TV: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
📧 Subscribe to the Wake Up CBUS newsletter featuring the best stories, personally curated by members of our staff and delivered via email by 6 a.m., Monday through Friday.