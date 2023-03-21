Man dead after north Columbus hit-and-run

Police said officers were called to the area of Shapter Avenue and Busch Boulevard around 11:10 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man who was struck by a pickup truck in north Columbus earlier this week has died, the Franklin County Coroner’s Office confirmed to police.

Carlos Alvarado Dones, 57, was crossing Busch Boulevard and entered the road where there was no crosswalk, according to police.

The truck was traveling northbound on Busch Boulevard when the vehicle hit Dones. The driver did not stop at the scene.

Dones was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead two days later, according to police.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact the Accident Investigation Unit at 614-645-4767.