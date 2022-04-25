x
Man dead, another injured after shooting in Hilltop neighborhood

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. on the 70 block of Whitethorne Avenue just off of West Broad Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead and another is injured after a shooting in the Hilltop area of Columbus early Monday morning.

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. on the 70 block of Whitethorne Avenue just off of West Broad Street.

Police said both men were shot in the backyard of a home and then ventured out into the street. One victim was pronounced dead and another was taken to an area hospital. 

Whitethorn Ave is currently closed in that area.

There is no information yet on a suspect.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

