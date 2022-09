A man is dead after a shooting outside an east Columbus bar Thursday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting outside an east Columbus bar early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the parking lot at Donericks Pub House on the 6900 block of East Broad Street just before 12:45 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at 1:17 am.

Police said there are no suspects at this time.