Man dead after shooting in east Columbus neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting in an east Columbus neighborhood Tuesday morning

Police responded to the scene at East Livingston Avenue and Courtright Road around 1:00 a.m. About a block away they found a man who had been shot in a crashed car.

Medics rushed him to Grant Medical Center where he is in critical condition.

Another person was taken to the hospital in stable condition from injuries sustained in the crash.

East Livingston Avenue between Courtright Road is closed while police investigate.