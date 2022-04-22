Man dead after shooting in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting in east Columbus early Friday morning.
Columbus police said the shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the area of Rainbow Park and Rhoads Avenue, across the street from Driving Park.
When officers arrived, they found a man lying dead in the street. He was pronounced dead at 12:39 a.m.
Police said they are going door to door looking for any witnesses or any cameras that may have been pointed in the direction of the shooting.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.