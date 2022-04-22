Man dead after shooting in east Columbus

Columbus police said the shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the area of Rainbow Park and Rhoads Avenue, across the street from Driving Park.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting in east Columbus early Friday morning.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying dead in the street. He was pronounced dead at 12:39 a.m.

Police said they are going door to door looking for any witnesses or any cameras that may have been pointed in the direction of the shooting.